Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 5.6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 4,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

