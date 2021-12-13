Sentinel Protocol Price Down 13.2% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

