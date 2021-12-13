Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $39.09 on Monday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

