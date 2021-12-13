SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.79

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 20326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

