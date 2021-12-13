Shard (SHARD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,846.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,846.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.