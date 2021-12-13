Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.30 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $3.95 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.