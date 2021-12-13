Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 5,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,667,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

