Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 3,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5127 dividend. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

