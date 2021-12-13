Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Expands By 670.6%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 670.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APHLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 656,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,666. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

