Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Decreases By 99.6%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMMJ traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.08. 455,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.