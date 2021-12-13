Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Decreases By 99.6%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMMJ traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.08. 455,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
American Cannabis Company Profile
