Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 90.9%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 176,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,618. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

