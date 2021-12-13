Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Expands By 500.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY remained flat at $$64.12 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

