Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Declines By 89.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AOMOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

