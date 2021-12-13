Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Declines By 89.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:AOMOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.55.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile
