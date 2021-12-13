Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €135.40 ($152.13) and last traded at €136.00 ($152.81). 15,752 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €136.20 ($153.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.43 ($155.54).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €135.90 and a 200-day moving average of €138.51.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

