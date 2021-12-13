Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.