SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $120.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.89 million to $125.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $492.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.27 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

