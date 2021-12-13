SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3867 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.73. 194,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

