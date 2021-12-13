Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $162.48 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

