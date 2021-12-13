SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.02. 5,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,494,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.