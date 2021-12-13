Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87.44 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $112.22 million and $87.44 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,201,061,258 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

