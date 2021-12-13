Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

