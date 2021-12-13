Snowball Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $3.53 million and $170,573.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,322,500 coins and its circulating supply is 6,516,475 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

