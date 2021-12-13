SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

TLMD opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

