Solo Brands (DTC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC):

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 401,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,184. Solo Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

