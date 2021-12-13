Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 87,422 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1,160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,994 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,908. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

