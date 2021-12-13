Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 455.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,101,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

INVH traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,997. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

