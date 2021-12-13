Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,301. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

