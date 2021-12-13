Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,851 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Franco-Nevada comprises 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,365. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

