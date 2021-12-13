Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. Sprout Social has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.