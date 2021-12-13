Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $52.88. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

SQNXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

