SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Down 0.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.36 and last traded at C$21.56. 813,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 576,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.60.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

