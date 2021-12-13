Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 5.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.93. 10,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,824,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.88%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

