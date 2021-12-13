stETH (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.85 or 0.08045636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.36 or 1.00007252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00076867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.