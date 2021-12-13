Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90. Approximately 1,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.