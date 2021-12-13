Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

