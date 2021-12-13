Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $30,234.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,824,633 coins and its circulating supply is 40,124,633 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

