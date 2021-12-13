Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.80

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 200788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

