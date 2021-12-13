SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 5%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 7,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 910,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

