Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

