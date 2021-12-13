Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $120.40 million and approximately $891,857.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 502,131,037 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

