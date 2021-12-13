Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Down 3.6%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

