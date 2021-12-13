Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 0.8%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.80 ($16.63) and last traded at €14.66 ($16.47). Approximately 38,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.54 ($16.34).

TTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Takkt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.05. The company has a market cap of $961.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

