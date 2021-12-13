Telemus Capital LLC Buys 2,923 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 19,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,175,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 42,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $50.13. 239,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,697,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.