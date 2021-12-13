Telemus Capital LLC Buys 974 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

