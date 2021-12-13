Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

