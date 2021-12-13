Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,234,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 95,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 248,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.47. 47,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

