Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,403. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

