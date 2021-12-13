Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

PHYS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

