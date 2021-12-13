Telemus Capital LLC Sells 10,776 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

ACN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,870. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.