Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $474.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,909. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

